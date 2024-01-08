Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.18

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 277832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.
Zymeworks Stock Up 8.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $805.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.