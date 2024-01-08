Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.18

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 277832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Zymeworks Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $805.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Zymeworks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 409,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

