11,900 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises 0.8% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LHX traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.29 and its 200-day moving average is $187.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.