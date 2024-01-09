122,230 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,363,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $74.64. 477,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,053. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

