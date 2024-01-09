13,352 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Purchased by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 210,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,123. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

