13,927 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,084. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

