18,625 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 227,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 284,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. 12,219,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,133,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

