20,300 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Valliance Asset Management Ltd

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 7.6% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,495,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,198,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,365,449. The stock has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,218.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

