2,265 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Valliance Asset Management Ltd

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 6.9% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,075.46. The stock had a trading volume of 355,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,003.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $912.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $549.99 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $503.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

