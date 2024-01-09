2,408 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Global Payments by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 476,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,008,000 after acquiring an additional 194,765 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

