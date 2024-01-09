3,166 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.87. 119,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

