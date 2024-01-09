32,658 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

