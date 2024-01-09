3,709 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,709 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. 2,751,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,067. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.