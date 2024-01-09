7,229 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $208.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,832. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
