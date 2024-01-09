7,229 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $208.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,832. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.