A2B Australia Limited (A2B) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.60 on January 29th

A2B Australia Limited (ASX:A2B – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 28.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from A2B Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.
In other news, insider Mark Bayliss 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A2B Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technologies, bookings, dispatch, payment, and taxi related services in Australia. The company operates through Business to Consumer and Business to Business segments. It offers taxi networks services to taxi operators and drivers, taxi booking services, vehicle financing and insurance, and full taxi fit-outs and repairs, as well as driver training and education; and instant local deliveries.
