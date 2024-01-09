Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $339.90. The stock had a trading volume of 419,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.68 and a 200 day moving average of $319.39. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

