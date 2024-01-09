Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $16,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.40. 489,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,649. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

