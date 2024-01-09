Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.52. The stock had a trading volume of 321,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,577. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.68 and its 200 day moving average is $319.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

