Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get Accolade alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Accolade

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $885.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Accolade by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accolade during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Accolade by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.