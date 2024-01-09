Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,276,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,759,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,201,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLRN opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, analysts forecast that Acelyrin will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

