Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $20.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.26. 395,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,296. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $227.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $56,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $10,584,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,436,000 after buying an additional 65,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

