Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $3.78

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.65. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 61,534 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,834. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher Growe acquired 25,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,834. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,228,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,369,000 after buying an additional 205,992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

