aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $403.96 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $403.96 million and $52.67 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001426 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,324,840 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

