Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading 4.7% Higher

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76. 6,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 58,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $142,324.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $142,324.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,379 shares of company stock worth $730,855 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $20,479,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 176,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

