Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Cut by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. 608,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,593. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

