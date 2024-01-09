Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,286. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

