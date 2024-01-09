Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATD. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.1 %

ATD opened at C$80.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$58.92 and a 1-year high of C$80.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.48.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2292683 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.