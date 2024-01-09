AlphaQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,883,000 after buying an additional 1,640,579 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,163,000 after buying an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,774,000 after buying an additional 616,365 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after buying an additional 78,012 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 191,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,147. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

