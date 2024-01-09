AlphaQ Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.72. The stock had a trading volume of 132,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

