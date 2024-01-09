AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the quarter. VanEck BDC Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 88,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

BIZD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,007. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $693.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

