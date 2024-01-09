AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENI by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ENI by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on E. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Hold”.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 86,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,630. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.4862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

