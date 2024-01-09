AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,406,000 after buying an additional 272,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after buying an additional 1,079,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 1,013,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,846. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

