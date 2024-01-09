AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,677,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 975,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after acquiring an additional 573,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,549,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PZA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 586,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

