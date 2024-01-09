AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140,789. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

