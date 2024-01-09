AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,465.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,247.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,073.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,179.32 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

