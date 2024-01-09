AlphaQ Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $553.35. 107,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.