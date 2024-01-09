AlphaQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. 642,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.