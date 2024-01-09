AlphaQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.1% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after buying an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $162.93. 918,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,861. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

