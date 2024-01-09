AlphaQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 145,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

