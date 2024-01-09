AlphaQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,016. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

