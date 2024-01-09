AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,805,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,559,305. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 278.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.