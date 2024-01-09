AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

