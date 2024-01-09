AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:IX traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $101.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

