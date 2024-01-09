AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $108.49. 656,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,096. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

