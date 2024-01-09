AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 729 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 359,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

