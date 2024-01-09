AlphaQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BHP Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in BHP Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 979,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

