Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,011 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.16.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.