Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $424,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.0 %
WFC opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
