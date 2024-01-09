Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $576,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

