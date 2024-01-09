Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $908,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of AMD opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,218.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.