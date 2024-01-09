Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.85.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $196.83 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $242.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

